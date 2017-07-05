PM leaves on a two-day visit to Tajikistan

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif left here Wednesday on a two-day visit to Tajikistan where he would discuss bilateral relations, energy and trade cooperation and regional situation, with the Tajik leaders.

Accompanied by a high level delegation including his Adviser on Foreign

Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Minister for Commerce Ghulam Dastgir and Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the Prime Minister has a tight schedule ahead.

His engagements include inking of a Joint Declaration with Tajikistan,

participation in quadrilateral summit of CASA 1000 countries and a trilateral summit with Afghanistan and Tajikistan.