PM lauds role of PAF in defending aerial frontiers of country

SARGODHA, Sept 9 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday appreciated the critical role Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was playing in guarding aerial frontiers of the country and also towards fighting terrorism.

The Prime Minister who visited here the Mushaf Airbase was briefed

about the operational preparedness of PAF and other contributions of the force especially during disaster management, and relief operations.

He was also informed about its role in the education and health

sectors.