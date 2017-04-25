PM lauds Rangers for successful Karachi operation

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday lauded the Rangers for conducting a successful operation in Karachi on Monday night.

According to a spokesman of the PM House, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan briefed the prime minister about the Rangers-led operation in Karachi.

The prime minister prayed for early recovery of the personnel injured during the operation and directed the authorities concerned to utilize all resources for their treatment.