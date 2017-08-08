PM invites South Korean companies to invest in SEZs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi on Tuesday invited companies of South Korea to establish their units in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs).
Talking to Speaker of National Assembly of South Korea
Chung Sye-Kyun alongwith delegation here at the PM Office, he stressed the need to take pro-active measures to increase the quantum of bilateral trade.
He invited Korean companies to take full advantage of
Pakistan’s liberal investment regime and invest in important
sectors of the economy including energy, mining, agro-industry and in the industrial and IT sectors.
The Prime Minister said that Pakistan valued its excellent
diplomatic ties of over three decades with Republic of Korea.
He mentioned that friendly relations between the two
countries had grown in all fields especially in trade and
investment.
Chung Sye-Kyun thanked the Prime Minister for the warm
welcome accorded to the Korean delegation and expressed the hope that bilateral relations would further strengthen.
The South Korean delegation comprised Members of
Parliament Choung Byoung Gug, Kim Dong Cheol, Hong Moon Pyo, Baek Jae Hyun, Ahn Gyu Back and Lee Won Wook.
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other
senior officials were also present.
