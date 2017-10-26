PM felicitates Chinese President XI Jinping on his re-election

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has felicitated Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

In his felicitation message to Chinese President XI Jinping, the prime minister acknowledged that the world marveled at the generational transformation China has achieved since the initiation of the reforms and opening up process in 1978.

China has not only achieved the status of second largest economy of the world but has also realized the miracle

of bringing 700 million people out of poverty in a time span of one generation, the prime minister said.

He said China’s efforts to realize a just, equitable and harmonious global governance, based on shared prosperity

and win-win cooperation, represent the aspirations of the developing world. The Belt and Road initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are the hallmarks of the spirit of this win-win cooperation, he added.

The prime minister underscored that Pakistan-China relationship enjoys full support from all segments of society in

Pakistan and added that the people and government of Pakistan stand ready to take our bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to new heights.