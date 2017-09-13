PM expresses solidarity with Cuba over devastation caused by Hurricane Irma

ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi has expressed solidarity with the government and people

of Cuba in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane

Irma.

The prime minister, in a message sent to Cuban President

Raul Castro, assured that Pakistan was ready to provide all

possible assistance in the difficult times, a Foreign Office

statement issued here said.

He expressed the hope that the resilience of the people

would lift Cuba out of the trying times, the statement

added.