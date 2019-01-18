PM draws attention of UNGA President to massive human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday drew the attention President of UNGA, Ms Maria Fernanda Espinosa to the massive human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, that

had been documented in the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Report of June 2018.

Talking to the visiting President of the UN General Assembly, who called on him at his office, the Prime Minister called for early establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate these abuses, as recommended by the UN.