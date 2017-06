ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif departed here Sunday for Saudi Arabia on a private

visit.

The prime minister, who accompanied by his family

members, was traveling to the Kingdom on a commercial flight.

During his stay there, the prime minister would perform

Umrah besides paying respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be upon

Him) in Madina Munawara.