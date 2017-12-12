PM condemns attack on army vehicle in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a vehicle of

Pakistan Army in North Waziristan leading to martyrdom of 2nd Lieutenant Abdul Moeed and Sepoy

Basharat.

The Prime Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed to

Almighty Allah to blessing the departed souls with eternal peace.

The Prime Minister said the matchless sacrifices of precious human lives, in the war against

terrorism, will always be remembered as they form the most important aspect of Pakistan’s national history.

“They sacrificed their most valuable asset for our homeland. There is nothing material to match up to

their sacrifices. As a nation, we will never forget the greatest contributions of our valiant Armed Forces in the

war against the enemies of our country,” said the PM.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan, by the grace of Almighty Allah, has defeated terrorism by breaking the

backbone of terrorists’ network across the country, and would continue till it’s elimination.