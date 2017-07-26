PM attends 52nd Independence Day celebrations of Maldives

By Muhammad Ilyas Khan

MALE (Maldives), July 26 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday evening attended the 52nd Independence

Day celebrations of the Republic of Maldives along with other high

ranking dignitaries and officials of various countries here at

the National Stadium.

The prime minister and First Lady Begum Kalsoom Nawaz were

received by President of the Maldives Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom and

First Lady Fathimath Ibrahim as they arrived at the stadium.

Formal celebrations started with the playing of national anthem of

Pakistan followed by that of the Maldives. The chief guest was

given a guard of honour. Both the dignitaries witnessed march

past and Independence Day Parade of the Maldivian National

Defence Forces.

The prime minister arrived here Tuesday on an official

visit at the invitation of President of the Maldives, to

attend the independence day celebrations of the South Asian country

as the chief guest.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj

Aziz and high officials of the Pakistani delegation were also

present.

The first item of the ceremony was dedicated to welcome

the chief guest, the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Famous

singers of the Maldives greeted him and the Pakistani delegation

by a welcoming song “Marhaba Nawaz Sharif, Shukirya Nawaz

Sharif, Hum Aap Ko Khush Amdeed Kehte Haen” with mixed Urdu

and their language.

The students of Maldives National Cadet Corps

carried flags of the two countries.

Colourfully attired schoolchildren, who made up a

choreographed procession and displayed beauty of the Maldives with

essence of its culture, also sung various national songs with

the melodic tune of the country’s independence breeze, and

enthralled thousands of people and foreign dignitaries who

had gathered in the National Stadium to witness the celebrations.

Male city and its surrounding islands were all

illuminated with colourful lights.