PM attends 52nd Independence Day celebrations of Maldives

By Muhammad Ilyas Khan
MALE (Maldives), July 26 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday evening attended the 52nd Independence
Day celebrations of the Republic of Maldives along with other high
ranking dignitaries and officials of various countries here at
the National Stadium.
The prime minister and First Lady Begum Kalsoom Nawaz were
received by President of the Maldives Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom and
First Lady Fathimath Ibrahim as they arrived at the stadium.
Formal celebrations started with the playing of national anthem of
Pakistan followed by that of the Maldives. The chief guest was
given a guard of honour. Both the dignitaries witnessed march
past and Independence Day Parade of the Maldivian National
Defence Forces.
The prime minister arrived here Tuesday on an official
visit at the invitation of President of the Maldives, to
attend the independence day celebrations of the South Asian country
as the chief guest.
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj
Aziz and high officials of the Pakistani delegation were also
present.
The first item of the ceremony was dedicated to welcome
the chief guest, the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Famous
singers of the Maldives greeted him and the Pakistani delegation
by a welcoming song “Marhaba Nawaz Sharif, Shukirya Nawaz
Sharif, Hum Aap Ko Khush Amdeed Kehte Haen” with mixed Urdu
and their language.
The students of Maldives National Cadet Corps
carried flags of the two countries.
Colourfully attired schoolchildren, who made up a
choreographed procession and displayed beauty of the Maldives with
essence of its culture, also sung various national songs with
the melodic tune of the country’s independence breeze, and
enthralled thousands of people and foreign dignitaries who
had gathered in the National Stadium to witness the celebrations.
Male city and its surrounding islands were all
illuminated with colourful lights.