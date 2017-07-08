PM approves nomination of Sethi, Ejaz as PCB Board of Governors members

ISLAMABAD, July 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has approved nomination of two members – Najam Aziz Sethi and Arif Ejaz – to the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a three-year term starting from August 6.

Najam Aziz Sethi is a prominent analyst and opinion maker, who is also a member of the PCB’s Board of Governors and chairman of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He is a senior and well-respected media personality acclaimed for balanced analysis and opinion on national and international issues, PM Office media wing said in a press release here on Saturday.

As PSL chairman, Sethi was instrumental in the success of Pakistan Super League which introduced a bunch of new players who secured places in Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy 2017 squad where Pakistan was crowned as champions.

Whereas Arif Ejaz is a renowned and respected name of the corporate sector. He worked as CEO of Adamjee Insurance and KSB Pumps Industries.

Ejaz also served as director of the Lahore Stock Exchange, HUBCO, Kohinoor Textile Industries and Lahore University of Management Sciences where he is a visiting fellow.