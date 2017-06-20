PM announces Rs ten million for each player of cricket team: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD June 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has announced Rs 10 million for each player of Pakistan cricket team, for their magnificent and historic performance in the Champions Trophy tournament.

This was stated by Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb here on Tuesday.

The Pakistani team made the nation proud by becoming cricket

champions, she said.

The national cricket team showed excellent performance while batting,

bowling and fielding in the tournament and it fully deserved the appreciation and patronage of the nation and the government, she said.

Encouragement of young players would help in promotion of sports

in the country, she added.