PM Abbasi arrives in London

LONDON, Sept 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

arrived here Saturday en route to New York to participate in the

72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) commencing from September 18.

According to the Pakistan High Commission, UK, the prime minister

was received at the airport by High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas,

together with officials of the High Commission.

The prime minister will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the

UNGA.