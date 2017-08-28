PLA to continue patrolling after Indian troops’ withdrawal from Dong Lang: China

BEIJING, Aug 28 (APP): China on Monday confirmed withdrawal of Indian

troops from Dong Lang (Doklam) area but said that the Chinese troops would continue to patrol on the Chinese side of the boundary.

“I am pleased to confirm that trespassing Indian personnel have all

pulled back to the Indian side of the boundary,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular press briefing.

She, however, said, the Chinese troops would continue to patrol on the

Chinese side to safeguard its territorial sovereignty.

She said, the Chinese personnel on the ground had verified that Indian

troops and equipment had pulled back in the morning from the area after a military stand-off lasting more than two months, and added, “China will continue to safeguard its territorial sovereignty according to historical boundary treaties.”

Hua said the Chinese government valued its neighborly friendship with

India and added, it expected that India would respect historical boundary treaties and basic principles of international law and work with China to safeguard peace and stability in the border area on the basis of mutual respect of each other’s territorial sovereignty.

The spokesperson said since the Indian trespass occurred, China had lodged representations to India through diplomatic means on multiple instances.

China had explained the situation to the international community, and urged India to immediately withdraw its border troops to the Indian side of the boundary, she added.

On June 18, more than 270 armed Indian troops with two bulldozers crossed the boundary in the Sikkim sector and advanced more than 100 meters into Chinese territory to obstruct routine road construction in the Dong Lang area of Tibet Autonomous Region.

Dong Lang, which borders India’s Sikkim state to the West and the Kingdom of Bhutan to the south, is part of Chinese territory and has been under Chinese rule for a very long time.

According to the Convention between Great Britain and China Relating to Sikkim and Tibet (1890), the area undoubtedly belongs to China.

The agreement was inherited by India after its independence and has been repeatedly confirmed in writing by successive governments of the former British colony.