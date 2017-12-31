Phase-II of education reforms programme to be completed by January end

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):The up-gradation work of the public sector schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under Phase-II of the Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme(PMERP) will be completed by the end of January 2018.

The renovation work of ICT schools under second phase, had to be completed at the end of December 2017 but due to law and order situation in the country and delay in releasing of funds, the up-gradation work in the educational institutions has been late for one month.

In an exclusive talk with APP here Sunday, Adviser on Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme, Ali Raza said that Minister of State for CADD, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary was personally monitoring the work progress of reforms programme.

The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), he said has started work for the preparation of PC-1 for the up-gradation of remaining 200 schools and colleges under Phase-III of the education reforms programme.

The Adviser further informed that Secretary CADD has approved the two new projects including Teachers Training Programme and Re-Structuring of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

CADD, he said, has set Key Performance Indicators (KPI) for the Directors working under FDE to check their performance in their respective areas.

Secretary CADD and Director General FDE will monitor the performance of all directors through the above key indicators, he added.