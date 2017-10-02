People want Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N as President

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Senator Mushahidullah Khan on Monday said that a large number of people wanted Nawaz Sharif to lead as party president.

Talking to PTV, he said the former prime minister Nawaz

Sharif had given lot of sacrifices for continuity of the

democratic system.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and his party had also made

efforts for restoration of judiciary in the country.

He was of the view that those political parties halting Nawaz Sharif of becoming president of PML-N, were working against the democratic system.

The PML-N and Nawaz Sharif would continue the policy of

tolerance, he said.

To a question he said that Nawaz Sharif was the popular

leader of PML-N and the country.