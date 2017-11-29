PCRWR meeting held

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):The 5th meeting of Board of Governors of Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) was held here at its headquarters on Wednesday.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Science and Technology presided over the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman PCRWR delivered a detailed presentation on performance of PCRWR for the last three year. BoG members appreciated the efforts and initiatives taken by PCRWR.

The Federal Minister while appreciating the Council’s initiatives stressed to take more actions to transfer knowledge to the end users and the farmers. The Federal Minister also appreciated on completion of “National Capacity Building Institute (NCBI).