PCB rejects stance of Afghanistan Cricket Board

LAHORE, June 01 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has

rejected outright the baseless allegations levelled by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in the wake of the tragic Kabul blast and

announced cancellation of the proposed series between the two countries.

“While our sympathies are with the victims and the families, affected by the tragedy, we reject the irresponsible statement made by the ACB

and hereby announce the cancellation of the proposed series between the

two countries,” said a spokesman for the PCB, here on Thursday.

He said that the PCB had always encouraged development of

cricket in Afghanistan and millions of Afghan refugees were

introduced to the game for the first time in Pakistan.

“Over the years, the PCB helped cricketers in Afghanistan

develop their expertise and an entire generation of Afghan

national players honed their cricketing skills in Pakistan,” he added.

The informal understanding with the ACB last weekend

was strictly subject to conducive security conditions in

Afghanistan, which now stands cancelled because of continuing

insecurity and instability there, said the spokesman.

“It is also deeply regrettable that the ACB delegation in

Pakistan was at pains to insist that politics should not impinge

on cricket, but has now turned around and is playing politics by laying the blame for its troubles and inadequacies on Pakistan,”

he maintained.