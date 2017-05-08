PCB issues notice of demand to Mohammad Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Security and

Vigilance Department Monday issued a Notice of Demand to cricketer Mohammad Nawaz in continuation of its fight against the menace of corruption in cricket.

This Notice of Demand has been issued under Article 4.3 of the PCB

Anti-Corruption Code and requires Nawaz to appear before the PCB Security and Vigilance Department for an interview in relation to possible breaches of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, said a news release issued by the board.

The PCB said that due to the sensitivity of the matters under question,

it would not make any additional comments at this stage.