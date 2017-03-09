PBM sets up 34 sweet homes to cater orphan children: NA informed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed Thursday said that currently Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has established 34 Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) to cater orphan across the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the question hour in the National Assembly, the minister said that each centre of the PSH has accommodated one hundred orphan children.

He said that orphan children are kept in home like environment with the provision of boarding facility, food and clothing.

Sheikh Aftab said that orphan children are also being provided quality education in private schools.

The minister said that PBM has provided individual financial assistance to poor and deserving people subject to meeting eligibility criteria.

Regarding the medical assistance, he said that applicants submit application on plain paper supported by copy of CNIC, diagnostic reports and treatment expenditure estimate from government hospital along with affidavit.

Sheikh Aftab said that a crossed cheque was issued in the name of the hospital after processing of the case and approval of the competent Authority.

He said that for education assistance, applications on plain paper supported by valid copy of CNIC, bona-fide certificate (Degree/Certificate of last qualification) and affidavit, attested copies of educational documents and fee structure from the College/University.

The minister said that PBM is open to all and sundry who can apply at headquarters, provincial offices and district offices.

In order to ensure transparency and accessibility to everyone the following measures have been taken recently included establishment of one window desk, applicant facilitation centre and computerized token system to attend the applicant has also been started.

To another question, he said that four latest laboratories have been established to prevent leakage of any government or secret agencies’ data.

Shaikh Aftab said that National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board was mandated to ensure communication security within government departments.

The minister said that vigorous efforts are being made to prevent uploading of blasphemous content on the social media.