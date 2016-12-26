Parveen Shakir, Munir Niazi remembered today

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): The death anniversaries of poets

Parveen Shakir and Munir Niazi was observed on Monday.

Parveen Shakir became an acclaimed poet with her first published collection Khushbu in 1976.

She received the Pride of Performance award for her significant contribution to Urdu literature.

She also served as a teacher and a civil servant. She died in a car accident in 1994 on this day.

Munir Niazi was born in 1928 in India and following independence of Pakistan migrated to Sahiwal with his family.

Known for his melodious ghazals and harmonious poems, Munir

Niazi also penned songs for films.

His Punjabi publications are included Safar di Raat, Char Chup Cheezan and Rasta Dasan Walay Teray. Urdu collections include Taiz Hawa aur Tanha Phool, Jungle main Dhanak and Mah-e-Munir.

He received Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2005.

He passed away in 2006 after suffering from a respiratory disease.