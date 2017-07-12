Panama Papers orchestrated to sabotage CPEC, people’s mandate be respected: Fazl

PESHAWAR, July 12 (APP): JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Wednesday

said certain political parties had joined hands under an international conspiracy to sabotage the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and

the Panama Papers issue was being orchestrated out of proportion.

Addressing an EId Milan party here, Maulana Fazl, who is also Chairman

of the National Assembly’s Committee on Kashmir, said the Panama Papers

issue was neither meant to eliminate corruption nor a move against

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family, but a well-planned

conspiracy to disrupt the CPEC – a lifeline project for Pakistan.

He said it was unfortunate that certain political parties were working

to target the elected leadership of the country under the garb of

Panama Papers.

The prime minister had the people’s mandate, which should be held

in esteem and respected for the continuity of the democratic system,

he added.

The Maulana said it was for the courts to decide the issue and

interpret the law in that regard. However, no one other should bother

about the issue, he added.

He said,” We will not allow any conspiracy to destabilize the

system and will frustrate all such tactics and designs.”

The JUI-F chief said, “We will fully counter the Panama Papers

conspiracy, besides creating awareness among the people about its

adverse impacts for the country.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Pakistan

Peoples Party, the political adversaries, had now joined hands to exploit

the Panama Papers issue, while showing no regard for the current regional

situation.

China wanted to invest in Pakistan while some foreign countries were

was bent upon sabotaging the CPEC, which was tantamount to keeping the

country under-developed forever.

He said the Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), being a democratic

religious party with deep roots among the people, would not allow

any political instability by frustrating international conspiracies.

Fazl asked the political parties to review their approach in order

to foil foreign conspiracies and work unitedly for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said the Supreme Court had initially turned down the application

pertaining to the Panama Papers case, which was now being played up

out of proportions by certain political forces.