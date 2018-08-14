Pakistani nation to attain new heights of progress with hard work, perseverance: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Tuesday said Pakistan was a great nation and had the capacity to take the country to new heights of progress and prosperity with hard work and perseverance.

Speaking after inaugurating a miniature paintings and photographic exhibition here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts, he said, “We all have to ponder on the occasion of Independence Day what we have given to our country.”

He said, “Everybody says what Pakistan has given to us, but we have to think what we have given to this country and what more we can do for it.”

Congratulating the organizers of the exhibition, he said he was proud that he was part of the Pakistani nation. He said the passion and fervour of the people on the independence day was exemplary.

Pakistanis with their determination and persistence could achieve the progress of ten years in a single year, he added.

He said arrangement of such an exhibition on Independence Day was a welcome step, adding in this exhibition the art pieces of artists and artisans of the friendly country China were also put on display.

Later speaking to audience of a cultural show held at PNCA, he said today was a day of great importance for Pakistani nation as this day reminded of the Pakistan movement and our forefathers who rendered sacrifices which led to the creation of Pakistan.

The minister said the incoming government would confront many challenges but immense opportunities were also available as Pakistan had abundant resources and the need was to implement the right kind of policies.

He said, “Culture plays a great role in bringing happiness and love to society and binds the world.”

Ali Zafar thanked the Chinese artists for being part of the Independence Day Celebrations. This gesture of Chinese reflected the level of friendship and understanding between the two nations, he added. He appreciated the services of prominent Pakistani artist Bashir Ahmed.

The impressive miniature and sculpture exhibition was titled Ustad-Shagird” and featured work of legend miniature painter Ustad Bashir Ahmed and his students. Special feature of the exhibition was 30 art pieces from China on display. More than 200 paintings and 100 sculptures were displayed in the four galleries and the grand hall. The show presented a whole range of Bashir’s work including miniature paintings, graphite drawings, acrylics, sculptures and ceramics. The show also included the early works of some of his pupils alongside images produced by Chinese artists during a Miniature Painting workshop in China. The photographic exhibition titled “ Mera Pakistan” had 100 photographs depicting the culture of Pakistan. The exhibition was the outcome of all Pakistan based photograph competition. Winner of the competition were awarded with cash prizes and shields. The exhibition highlighted beautiful landscapes, people and their sentiments and expressions, street life and diverse wildlife of Pakistan.

The aim of the exhibition was to promote the scenic beauty of country with a special focus on Northern Areas.

Pakistani and Chinese artists performed at the grand cultural show which was enjoyed by a large number of people from all walks of life. The 32 member Chinese cultural troupe specially flew from China to participate in Independence Day Celebrations. Pakistani and Chinese artists presented national songs, folk tunes and dances. The National performing art group presented colorful folk dances of Pakistan including Balti Dance, Kalash Dance, Sindhi Jhoomer dance and Mehergarh dances. Renowned instrumentalists played Pakistani folk tunes. The Chinese artists sang popular Pakistani songs, Dil Dil Pakistan and presented their traditional dances.