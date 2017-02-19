Pakistani nation stands by elected government, armed forces: Malik

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan in Bahrain Javed

Malik Sunday said that the whole of Pakistani nation stood by their

elected government as well as the armed forces.

Addressing an event hosted by him on Pakistan’s security

and stability in Bahrain, Ambassador Malik said the hearts of

Pakistani expatriates in Bahrain beat with Pakistan, said a

press release received here.

The event started with recitation of verses from the

Holy Quran by renowned Qari Muhammad Sadaqat that followed

special prayers for the victims of terror incidents.

Javed Malik said the Government of Bahrain had strongly

condemned the incidents of terrorism in Pakistan. They also

accorded great value to the efforts of Pakistan in war against

terrorism, he added.