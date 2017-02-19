Pakistani nation stands by elected government, armed forces: Malik

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan in Bahrain Javed
Malik Sunday said that the whole of Pakistani nation stood by their
elected government as well as the armed forces.
Addressing an event hosted by him on Pakistan’s security
and stability in Bahrain, Ambassador Malik said the hearts of
Pakistani expatriates in Bahrain beat with Pakistan, said a
press release received here.
The event started with recitation of verses from the
Holy Quran by renowned Qari Muhammad Sadaqat that followed
special prayers for the victims of terror incidents.
Javed Malik said the Government of Bahrain had strongly
condemned the incidents of terrorism in Pakistan. They also
accorded great value to the efforts of Pakistan in war against
terrorism, he added.
