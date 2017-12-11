Pakistan wants further expansion of ties with France: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):` Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan considered France an important friend and wished to enhance the bilateral and parliamentary relations as well as multilateral cooperation with it.

He made these remarks in his meeting with a five-member French Parliamentary delegation headed by Mr. Jean-Bernard Sempastous, President of France-Pakistan Friendship Group in the National Assembly of France here Monday, said a press

release.

Convener of the Pak-French PFG in National Assembly of Pakistan Muhammad Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry and French Ambassador in Pakistan Mr. Marc Baréty were also present in a meeting held in the Parliament House.

Refereeing to Pakistan-France relations, the Speaker emphasized the role of parliamentarians in cementing bilateral

relations between the two countries.

He said that it is very encouraging that Pak-French Friendship Groups existed in the parliaments of the two countries to promote mutual interaction among the parliamentarians. “Parliamentarians through PFG can play an important role in

bringing the two countries more closer”.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan is heading towards its real destination, as Pakistan has taken off on the road of development and progress.

He said that there is no room for terrorism and extremism in Pakistan and terrorists are open enemies of humanity.

He said that the Pakistani nation is committed to eliminating terrorism and unparalleled achievements have been made due

to a decision, taken with consensus, by military and civilian leaderships. “Terrorism and extremism are the biggest threats to

peace and stability and it can be countered by closer cooperation amongst the stakeholders, the Speaker said.

He said that durable peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without resolution of Kashmir issue. He underlined that peace

and stability in Pakistan was inextricably linked with that of Afghanistan.

The Speaker outlined that Pakistan is the France’s second largest trading partner in South Asia and Pakistan-France

relation derives its strength from people-to-people contacts.

He urged for expansion and diversification of trade relations and strengthening of “Pakistan-France Business Alliance”. He urged for more robust cooperation in scientific research, energy, environment, education and governance.

French delegation appreciated the role of Pakistani Parliament and reiterated his country’s full support to democratic

forces of the country.

“France wanted democracy and democratic institutions in Pakistan to flourish and strengthen” they said.

Mr Jean-Bernard Sempastous, President of France-Pakistan Friendship Group in the National Assembly of France said that France also wanted to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in all sectors of the economy.

He said that Pakistan is rendering great sacrifices in the war against terrorism and its role is commendable.

He added that Pakistan’s advances and contribution in global war on terror deserves candid appreciation and assured the Speaker that France will continue to support for this collective cause.

He also endorsed expansion of cooperation in energy, education, environment and agriculture. Mr Jean added that

France-Pakistan cooperation is highly crucial for tackling evolving challenges in the region and beyond.