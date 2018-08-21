Pakistan, US important for each other:Qureshi

MULTAN, Aug 21 (APP)::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said the trust deficit between Pakistan and America would be bridged as the two countries were important for each other.

He said,”There is a long history of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and America. There have been ups and downs.” The sanctions were imposed on Pakistan at a time when “we have been the most allied of the allies.”

He was talking to reporters here at the residence of late Member of the Punjab Assembly Ghulam Abbas Khakhi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after offering condolence with his family.

The minister said US Secretary of States Michael Richard Pompeo would visit Pakistan soon. He not only wanted to listen to the US point of view but would also convey that of Pakistan too, he added.

“Let’s see how it proceeds from there”, he said. The US wanted peace in Afghanistan which was also Pakistan’s wish.

Qureshi said the US was an economically, technologically and militarily world power and no one could deny that.

Pakistan had paid a lot in the war against terrorism in the form of sacrifices of lives and financially, and it had always stood by the US, he added.

To a question about Indian ceasefire violations on the Line of Control, Shah Mahmood Qureshi

said the violations were not in favour of both the countries. Confidence building measures (CBMs) existed at the LoC regarding ceasefire, which should be observed.

“Is there any solution to issues faced by the two countries than dialogues?” he questioned. Pakistan and India were facing water, poverty and climatic changes issues which had created troubles for them.

“If we don’t resolve the core issues, including Kashmir, who else will solve it,” Qureshi said and added that India should review its agitational policies.

To another question about cricketer Navjot Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan and India’s reaction, the foreign minister said the renowned Indian player visited Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The cricketer talked of the immeasurable love and respect extended by the people of Pakistan before his departure to his country.

A large number of Indian people wished that their country should review its agitational policies, he added.

Replying to a question, he said it was the right of opposition to criticise the government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his maiden address to the nation announced his priorities and vision of a ‘new Pakistan’. The prime minister, in his one hour and ten minutes speech, spoke at heart and shared future plans of moving forward with the nation and the public hailed it much, he added.

He said that Pakistan was facing economical and external challenges and also urged the masses for cooperation and prayers to tackle the issues.

About late MPA Ghulam Abbas Khakhi, he reminisced that he was his old associate who voted for him in district council. He prayed for his family saying that he wanted to see his kids to follow their father.

On the occasion, late MPA’s family members and PTI workers were present.