Pakistan undertaken operations against tterrorists of all hue, color: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 18 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar

Javed Bajwa on Friday highlighted the importance Pakistan accords to its relations with US, particularly security cooperation and efforts towards regional stability and said Pakistan has undertaken operations against terrorists of all hue and colour.

This, he said, during a meeting with General Joseph L. Votel,

Commander United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) along with his delegation which called on the COAS here.

Matters of professional interest with special focus on security

situation in Afghanistan were discussed, Inter Services Public Relations’ press release said.

The COAS reiterated his commitment to work in close coordination

with Afghan security forces and US-led Resolute Support Mission (RSM) for improved security environment in Pakistan-Afghanistan border region.

Referring to Afghanistan and Pakistan-US relations, the COAS

said no other country has more interest for peace in Afghanistan than Pakistan.

He said more than financial or material assistance, “we seek

acknowledgement of our decades long contributions towards regional peace and stability, understanding of our challenges and most importantly the sacrifices Pakistani nation and its security forces have rendered in fight against terrorism and militancy.”

The US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale was also present.