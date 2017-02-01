Pakistan to become Asia’s premier trade, energy corridor: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Wednesday said Pakistan’s strategic location makes it a market

having potential to become Asia’s premier trade, energy and

transport corridor.

“Our government is extensively working on various infrastructures, energy and communication projects to facilitate trade and investment in diverse sectors,” the Prime Minister said in a meeting with Roelof A. Joosten, CEO, Royal Friesland Campina (Netherlands) here at PM House.

The Prime Minister said the country’s 60 percent population was under 30 years of age comprising labour force to highly skilled professionals.

He informed the delegation that the government had recently extended subsidy on fertilizers to facilitate the farmers.

He mentioned that laws were promulgated for Special Economic Zones to meet global challenges of competitiveness and also to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“We are a lucky to have a land with four seasons, abundant rich natural resources, extensive irrigation network, favourable climate, year round crop production, trained work force and a vibrant economic outlook,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif said his government had focused on economic reforms to increase investors’ confidence as the country’s various indicators of growing and stable economy were acknowledged by international organizations.

Roelof A. Joosten said, “We invested in Pakistan because Central Asia is very important for our business strategy and Pakistan offered us the opportunity to invest in the region.”

He also mentioned an increase in the dispensable income of middle class with urbanization on the rise in the country.

“There is a growing need for high quality dairy products in Pakistan. That is why we are bringing in our technology, capabilities and our experiences to develop these products for Pakistani market by working together with local farmer community,” the CEO said.

The CEO expressed his plan to make Pakistan dairy products of export worthy and to invest an additional hundred million dollars in next couple of years.

He added that Pakistan was becoming an investment-friendly destination due to improved security environment, rapidly expanding quality infrastructure and marked reduction in energy shortages.

Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar was also present during the

meeting.

The visiting delegation comprised Hussain Dawood, Ghias Khan

President and CEO of Engro Corporation, Piet Hilarides COO, Hein

Schumacher CFO and Hans Laarakker, Director Royal Friesland Campina.