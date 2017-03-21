Pakistan taking strides towards progress: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said that under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, terrorism has been checked in its tracks, energy crisis has almost been surmounted and the country has been put on the path of sustained economic development.

Consequently after 70 years of its independence it is fast gaining its rightful place in the comity of nations with a positive and dignified image, which was a commencement of the journey towards the fulfillment of the dream of Allama Iqbal and the making of Pakistan that the Quaid envisioned.

Speaking to media here after inaugurating an exhibition of photos, portraits and paintings of Quaid-e-Azam and other personalities to mark the Pakistan Day Celebrations, she said the projects under CPEC are being pursued vigorously and their completion would usher in a new era of progress in the country.

She said the federal and provincial governments were making relentless endeavours for the development and progress of the country and the federal government has taken myriad of steps to provide basic facilities to the people in the domain of health and education.

The government, she said, has introduced the first ever health insurance scheme for the poor across the country and initiated a project of school reforms in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister was also working day and night to ensure the completion of energy projects to end the period of darkness, she added.

Ms Marriyum said that the armed forces of Pakistan, law enforcement agencies and police have rendered unparalleled sacrifices and the people of Pakistan have also stood bravely to winch the country out of the troubled waters over the 70 years journey of Pakistan.

She said that Pakistan was moving ahead and millions of Pakistanis sleep peacefully at night and work hard to build the country in conformity with the mission of Quaid-e-Azam and the dream of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The minister said that Pakistan Day celebrations would be held throughout the country as 2017 marks the 70th year of the independence of the country.

She said that Quaid-e-Azam envisioned Pakistan as an entity where constitution and law were supreme, the people were provided health and education facilities which was their fundamental right as enshrined in the constitution and they also enjoyed economic prosperity.

She urged the continuation of the journey of Pakistan by keeping in view the values of unity, faith and discipline espoused by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The minister said that the Ministry of Information has organized the exhibition with the aim to inform the public especially youth about personalities and events that played instrumental role in the creation of Pakistan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb advised students and teachers of schools, colleges and universities to attend the exhibition and become familiar with different phases of Pakistan movement.

She revealed that the programmes to celebrate journey of Pakistan will continue through the current year.

She said, on the instructions of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan will air special transmissions to narrate the sequence of events which led to creation of Pakistan. The minister urged the private media to use content prepared by Pakistan Television and Radio and air programmes highlighting the struggle of the forefathers throughout Pakistan movement.

The minister also congratulated the private media for enthusiastically airing the programmes in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations.

Information Ministry will run a special campaign this year to highlight the contributions of great personalities of Pakistan Movement.

The websites related to Information Ministry carry information about the series of activities to celebrate the voyage of Pakistan.

The ministry will also arrange competitions of logo making, national songs and paintings to engage youth and the general public in connection with the Pakistan Day celebrations.

Earlier, the minister took round of the exhibition and showed keen interest in the pictures and portraits put on display.

Information Ministry organized the event in collaboration with Nazriya Pakistan Council.

Earlier, Minister of State presided over the 4th meeting to firm up publicity arrangements in regards to the Pakistan Day celebrations and reviewing the content of transmission prepared by the departments under the administrative control of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage.