Pakistan strongly condemns killing of Kashmiri youth

ISLAMABAD, April 9 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign

Affairs Sartaj Aziz Sunday strongly condemned the brutal killing of

eight youths by occupation forces in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Eight youths, including a 12th grade student, were brutally killed

by Indian occupation forces on Sunday when they opened fire on peaceful demonstrators protesting against the sham Indian parliamentary elections in Bagdam, Srinagar and Gandarbal districts.

“The abysmally low voter turnout of below 6%, the lowest in 30 years,

is a tangible indication that the Hurriyat leadership and the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir have categorically rejected the sham elections, which cannot be an alternative to the right to self-determination promised to them under numerous UNSC resolutions,”

the Adviser said in a statement.

“We call upon the international community to urge India to put an

immediate end to the ongoing bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris and behave as a responsible member of the international community by honouring its commitments to hold a transparent, free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the UN in accordance with the UNSC resolutions to ascertain the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he added.

He said India continued to deny fundamental human rights to the people of IoK, with scant respect for life or person.

The continuing Indian brutalities and unprecedented violence by Indian

occupation forces in IoK since July 2016 were crimes against humanity,

he added.

Indian barbarities, Sartaj said, were a cause of deep anguish and pain

for the Kashmiris and a slur on respect for human rights globally.

Despite Indian state terrorism and repression the steadfast resolve

displayed by the Kashmiris in IoK sends a clear message to India that they remain undeterred in their goal for realisation of the right to self determination, he added.