Pakistan offers condolence over fire accident in Tehran

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Pakistan on Sunday offered condolence over the tragic loss of precious lives in a fire accident at a shopping plaza in Tehran.

The Foreign Office in statement said : “The Government and the people of Pakistan offer their heartfelt condolences to the Government and brotherly people of Iran over the tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in a shopping plaza in Tehran.”

It said said “Our hearts go out for the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the tragic incident.”

It said “May Allah bless the departed souls and recover the injured at the earliest.”