Pakistan needs a real plan to prevent economic disaster

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP):The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Saturday expressed its concern the current economic difficulties facing the country and called for a realistic plan to put economy back on rails.

At this critical juncture the country needs is a bailout package to remain afloat followed by a new strategic trade policy designed after consultation with all the stakeholders which can fix economic problems through exports, said a press release here.

Islamabad needs to consider a more strategic trade policy resulting in aggressive exports in to make economy self-reliant on a sustainable basis, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.

All the political parties seem to be focused on petty issues and unconcerned about the economic mess as the current account deficit for the FY2018 has touched $18 billion which was $4.87 billion two years ago, he added.

Dr Murtaza Mughal said that during the last two years policymakers failed to check imports which jumped to 66.2 billion dollars in FY2018 to reverse the economic gains and erode forex reserves held by State Bank to below nine billion dollars.

Rapid devaluation and other measures increased exports by $2.7 billion which was not enough as exchange rate erosion took a toll on masses and added trillions of rupees to the debt burden, he observed.

The increase in exports failed to keep pace with the increased imports and the economy continued to consume $1.5 billion per month throughout the year.

Imposition of regulatory duty on many importable items and half-hearted measures of the State Bank has only resulted in high inflation and uncertainty.