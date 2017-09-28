ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir
Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said that Pakistan was the main party
to Kashmir dispute and could not be denied its due rights.
Addressing students of National University of Science and
Technology (NUST), he said that India was an enemy country and he
could not expect something positive from India.
He said that young generation should not be confused about
Kashmir issue, adding that Kashmir must get independence and be part
of Pakistan.
He said that despite all atrocities by the Indian forces, the
people of Kashmir were carrying Pakistani flag and chanting slogans
for their freedom in Indian held Kashmir.
President AJK said that Kashmir dispute could only be resolved
through implementation of United Nations resolutions.
He said Kashmiris could not accept any other solution of the
dispute which was contrary to UN resolutions.
Sardar Masood Khan said human tragedy was taking place in
Kashmir as thousands of people were injured and became disabled due
to the atrocities of Indian forces.
People of Kashmir were Pakistanis as they took this decision
on July 19, 1947 that they wanted to be with Pakistan, he added.
He said half a million Kashmiri people who wanted to be part
of Pakistan, were killed by Indian forces.
He said that India forcibly declared Kashmiris their citizens
and then committed atrocities and human rights violations.
He said that international community was silent over the human
rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.
He said that Kashmir dispute should be repeatedly highlighted
at international forums.
Pakistan main party of Kashmir dispute: Masood Khan
ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir