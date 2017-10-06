Pakistan keen to develop cultural linkages with Cuba: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Pakistan is keen to develop cultural linkages with Cuba as cultures help people connect with each other to understand their diverse traits, values and traditions.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage stated this in a meeting with Gabrel Tiel Capote, the Ambassador of Cuba who called on her here Friday.

She said Pakistan highly value its ties with Cuba and would like to further enhance cooperation in the field of information, art and culture.

The minister added that Pakistan would always remain indebted to the Cuban gesture of support during one of the most challenging phase of our history and stood at the forefront in providing relief efforts for the earthquake victims in 2005.

She said bilateral relations between the two countries

were based on mutual trust and respect and emphasized the need to

further expand these ties to strengthen cultural bond to the benefit

of the people of both countries.

Gabrel Tiel Capote said Cuba desires to strengthen

bilateral relations with Pakistan and would also like to collaborate

in different areas mutually beneficial to each other.

He informed the minister of state about the visiting Cuban

cultural troupe comprising musicians, singers and dancers who would

exhibit their performance in various cities of Pakistan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb assured her full support and cooperation in

facilitating the cultural troupe and expressed Pakistan’s desire to

enter into arrangements to ensure regular exchange of delegations in

the field of art and culture.