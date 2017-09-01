Pakistan High Commission hosts Eid open house

ISLAMABAD, Sept 1 (APP): An Eid Open House was hosted by High

Commissioner, Naela Chohan, Embassy of Pakistan in Australia on Friday.

The High Commissioner, on this occasion also inaugurated the newly

refurbished Consular Hall in the Chancery building Canberra.

According to a statement received here, it was a very well

attended event, in which Australian dignitaries, parliamentarians,

senior government officials, members of diplomatic corps and Pakistani community

participated.

The High Commissioner during her speech highlighted the

significance of Eid-ul-Azha. She added that, Eid was time for compassion, forgiveness

and friendship with all.

Demonstration of the Islamic spirit and sincerity to re-inject

the true essence of Eid in our celebrations as an Ummah and share the

happiness and sorrows as well as Allah’s blessings with the less

fortunate, was imperative.

Islam’s message of love, amity, brotherhood and coexistence has to

be reinforced on this auspicious occasion.

Referring to the inauguration of the Consular Hall, she said that

this is part of the Government of Pakistan’s initiatives to provide

better, timely and quality services to the Pakistani diaspora living

abroad.

The newly refurbished Consular Hall will serve the needs of

Pakistanis and visitors from various parts of Australia in a more

efficient and befitting manner.

Representatives of the Pakistani Community expressed their

appreciation to the Government of Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign

Affairs, Islamabad and the High Commission of Pakistan.

The Community vowed to keep working for the cause of Pakistan.

The High Commissioner assured the Pakistani Community for taking

all necessary steps for their welfare and urged her team to continue

their good work in bringing the quality services to the overseas

Pakistanis.

During her interaction with guests, the High Commissioner urged

them to further intensify their individual and collective efforts to

promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and to effectively

project Pakistan’s rich culture.

It was a very successful event because it contributed to

promoting soft image of Islam as well as of Pakistan.