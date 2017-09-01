Pakistan High Commission hosts Eid open house

ISLAMABAD, Sept 1 (APP): An Eid Open House was hosted by High
Commissioner, Naela Chohan, Embassy of Pakistan in Australia on Friday.
The High Commissioner, on this occasion also inaugurated the newly
refurbished Consular Hall in the Chancery building Canberra.
According to a statement received here, it was a very well
attended event, in which Australian dignitaries, parliamentarians,
senior government officials, members of diplomatic corps and Pakistani community
participated.
The High Commissioner during her speech highlighted the
significance of Eid-ul-Azha. She added that, Eid was time for compassion, forgiveness
and friendship with all.
Demonstration of the Islamic spirit and sincerity to re-inject
the true essence of Eid in our celebrations as an Ummah and share the
happiness and sorrows as well as Allah’s blessings with the less
fortunate, was imperative.
Islam’s message of love, amity, brotherhood and coexistence has to
be reinforced on this auspicious occasion.
Referring to the inauguration of the Consular Hall, she said that
this is part of the Government of Pakistan’s initiatives to provide
better, timely and quality services to the Pakistani diaspora living
abroad.
The newly refurbished Consular Hall will serve the needs of
Pakistanis and visitors from various parts of Australia in a more
efficient and befitting manner.
Representatives of the Pakistani Community expressed their
appreciation to the Government of Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, Islamabad and the High Commission of Pakistan.
The Community vowed to keep working for the cause of Pakistan.
The High Commissioner assured the Pakistani Community for taking
all necessary steps for their welfare and urged her team to continue
their good work in bringing the quality services to the overseas
Pakistanis.
During her interaction with guests, the High Commissioner urged
them to further intensify their individual and collective efforts to
promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and to effectively
project Pakistan’s rich culture.
It was a very successful event because it contributed to
promoting soft image of Islam as well as of Pakistan.
