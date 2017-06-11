ISLAMABAD, June 11 (APP): A Foreign Office spokesperson on Sunday said reports appearing in some foreign press and media regarding deployment of Pakistani troops in Qatar were “completely fabricated and baseless”.
“These false reports appear to be part of a malicious campaign aimed at creating misunderstanding between Pakistan and brotherly Muslim countries in the Gulf,” the spokesperson said here in a statement.
Pakistan denies reports regarding troops deployment in Qatar
ISLAMABAD, June 11 (APP): A Foreign Office spokesperson on Sunday said reports appearing in some foreign press and media regarding deployment of Pakistani troops in Qatar were “completely fabricated and baseless”.