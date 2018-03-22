Pakistan Day to be celebrated on Friday with traditional zeal, fervour

ISLAMABAD, March 22 (APP):The 78th Pakistan Day will be celebrated across the country on Friday with traditional national zeal and fervour.

The day will dawn with 31 gun salutes in the federal capital and 21 gun salutes in the provincial capitals, followed by a joint parade of all three forces of the military – Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force at Shakarparian Parade Avenue in Islamabad in the morning.

Pakistan Day is celebrated to mark the Lahore Resolution on March 23 each year. The Lahore Resolution, also known as Pakistan Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, is considered a major milestone in the Muslim struggle for an independent state.

Contingents from friendly countries including China, Turkey and UAE are also scheduled to participate in the parade at the official ceremony. This year, it is the first time that a contingent from the UAE military will parade along with Pakistan armed forces.

The special feature of this year’s parade is Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena’s participation, who will be the guest of honourof the event. The participation of Sri Lankan president in the parade is a demonstration of close friendly ties between the two countries.

President Mamnoon Hussain will be the chief guest of the event. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Defence Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan will also witness the parade.

Mechanised columns of various prestigious services of the country will exhibit inventory of highly sophisticated and modern weaponry and arsenal. Pakistani armed forces will display tanks, jets, drones and other weapon systems in the parade.

Civil organisations will also show their material presence at the parade by exhibiting floats, depicting developments achieved by the country, besides the regional culture and heritage.

Change of guard ceremonies will be held at the mausoleums of national poet Allama Iqbal in Lahore and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi

People all over the country will renew the pledge to work hard in their respective fields for progress, peace and prosperity of the country and give every sacrifice for defence and protection of motherland.

The Day’s highlights will be students and civil society association rallies and peace walks besides seminars, symposiums and conferences where speakers will shed light on the role of Pakistan Resolution in the creation of Pakistan.

It will be the public holiday and national flag will be hoisted on all the main government and private buildings of the country.

Radio and TV channels will air special programmes and documentaries while newspapers will publish special supplements in connection with the Day.

Elaborate arrangements have also been made by the Pakistan embassies abroad and the community organisations in other countries to celebrate the Pakistan Day.