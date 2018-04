Pakistan beat SL in SA Event

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP):Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3-0 on Monday in the South Asia Regional Qualifying Event (Under-12) at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3-0: Hamid Israr Khan beat Vichinth Nilaweera 6-1, 6-4; Huzaifa Khan beat Lisal Goonetileke 6-4, 6-3; Hamid Israr, Bilal Asim beat Vichinth Nilaweera, Lisal Goonetileke 6-7, 3-0 (Retd), said a press release issued here.

Pakistan will play India on Tuesday. The junior players’ participation in the events is a good omen for Pakistan Tennis in order to get exposure against quality international players.