BEIJING, June 19 (APP)::More than 240 representatives from the military and police forces of 31 countries including Pakistan, China, France and Uzbekistan attended an international counter-terrorism forum held here at the Chinese capital.

With the theme “special force sniping,” the four-day event, “Great Wall-2019 International Forum on Counter-terrorism,” being hosted by China’s armed police force will continue till Friday.

This year’s forum aims to jointly build a platform for cooperation with different countries to share experience and improve our capabilities to effectively handle terrorist incidents and safeguard our national security and social stability, Qin Tian, deputy commander of the Chinese People’s Armed Police Force (PAP) said.