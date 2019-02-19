PAK-Navy hosts 8th ROPME sea area hydrographic commission meeting

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):The 8th ROPME Sea Area Hydrographic Commission (RSAHC) meeting is being hosted by Pakistan Navy from February 18 to 20 During the three-day meeting; matters related to nautical charting, capacity building and regional hydrographic cooperation are being discussed with each member presenting their national report highlighting the progress made towards increasing the area surveyed and charted by modern and reliable means.

“This platform provides unique opportunity to establish a mechanism for supporting coastal states in capacity building,” said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations Pakistan Navy.