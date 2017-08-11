ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Senate Standing Committee
on Foreign Affair was informed on Friday that Pakistan
and Japan had trade volume $ 2.23 billion.
The committee, met under chairmanship of Nuzhat
Sadiq, discussed Pakistan’s foreign policy regarding
North South Pole, North Korea, South Korea and Japan.
Representatives of Foreign Office informed the
body that around 13,300 Pakistanis were living and
serving in different capacity for last many years in
Japan.
Japan had always supported Pakistan in difficult
times, they said and apprised the committee that
Pakistan wanted cordial ties with all the countries.
They said Pakistan was enjoying friendly relations
with North Korea and South Korea, adding that Pakistan
has independent foreign policy.
The committee was informed that Pakistan and China
were also enjoying congenial ties.
Pak-Japan has $2.23bln trade volume
ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Senate Standing Committee