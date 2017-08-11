Pak-Japan has $2.23bln trade volume

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Senate Standing Committee

on Foreign Affair was informed on Friday that Pakistan

and Japan had trade volume $ 2.23 billion.

The committee, met under chairmanship of Nuzhat

Sadiq, discussed Pakistan’s foreign policy regarding

North South Pole, North Korea, South Korea and Japan.

Representatives of Foreign Office informed the

body that around 13,300 Pakistanis were living and

serving in different capacity for last many years in

Japan.

Japan had always supported Pakistan in difficult

times, they said and apprised the committee that

Pakistan wanted cordial ties with all the countries.

They said Pakistan was enjoying friendly relations

with North Korea and South Korea, adding that Pakistan

has independent foreign policy.

The committee was informed that Pakistan and China

were also enjoying congenial ties.