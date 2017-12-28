Pak Consul-General meets PCJCCI’s president

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP):Consul-General of Pakistan, Mudassir Tipu here on Thursday said that Pakistani businessmen can explore a lot of business opportunities in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province of China.
He stated this during a meeting with Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), President S M Naveed.
The meeting was attended by a number of executive committee members of the PCJCCI.
Mudassir Tipu highlighted industrial importance of Chengdu. He
apprised that majority of 500 fortune innovative companies are
located in Chengdu which clearly depicts its economic importance.
He told that one of the fastest cargo railway
tracks has recently been built in China that starts from Chengdu
and extends to Europe, making it the shortest possible and cost
effective route for cargo transportation.
He said that same route could be used for Pakistan cargo bound
for Europe through Xinjiang province. He also called upon the
authorities concerned to initiate a direct flight from Lahore to
Chengdu because flight duration is only 4 hours and could prove instrumental in promoting bilateral trade being cost-effective
and speedy.
Mudassir extended invitation to all members of PCJCCI to visit
Chengdu for equipping themselves with updated knowledge from the
technology parks in Chengdu that has highly modernised and
digitalised infrastructure.
PCJCCI Chief SM Naveed talked about the services rendered
by the PCJCCI regarding trade and investment promotion between
Pakistan and China.
The meeting concluded with solid proposals, suggestions and
feasibility that will be shortly shared with the Chengdu government
through Pakistani Consulate in Chengdu.
