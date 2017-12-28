Pak Consul-General meets PCJCCI’s president

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP):Consul-General of Pakistan, Mudassir Tipu here on Thursday said that Pakistani businessmen can explore a lot of business opportunities in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province of China.

He stated this during a meeting with Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), President S M Naveed.

The meeting was attended by a number of executive committee members of the PCJCCI.

Mudassir Tipu highlighted industrial importance of Chengdu. He

apprised that majority of 500 fortune innovative companies are

located in Chengdu which clearly depicts its economic importance.

He told that one of the fastest cargo railway

tracks has recently been built in China that starts from Chengdu

and extends to Europe, making it the shortest possible and cost

effective route for cargo transportation.

He said that same route could be used for Pakistan cargo bound

for Europe through Xinjiang province. He also called upon the

authorities concerned to initiate a direct flight from Lahore to

Chengdu because flight duration is only 4 hours and could prove instrumental in promoting bilateral trade being cost-effective

and speedy.

Mudassir extended invitation to all members of PCJCCI to visit

Chengdu for equipping themselves with updated knowledge from the

technology parks in Chengdu that has highly modernised and

digitalised infrastructure.

PCJCCI Chief SM Naveed talked about the services rendered

by the PCJCCI regarding trade and investment promotion between

Pakistan and China.

The meeting concluded with solid proposals, suggestions and

feasibility that will be shortly shared with the Chengdu government

through Pakistani Consulate in Chengdu.