ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Pakistani boxers are waiting
for visa to participate in the International Youth Boxing
Tournament scheduled to be held in Benidorm, Spain from September 19
to 24.
Talking to APP, Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung, General Secretary,
Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), said a four-member Pakistan contingent (two boxers and two officials) is to participate in the tournament.
“The two boxers include Muhammad Usman (69kg) and Naqeeb Ullah
(64kg) while the officials selected for the tournament are
Sharjeel Butt and Muhammad Tariq,” he said.
He said the team wanted to depart for Spain on September 18, but
it was yet to be issued visa. “Therefore our participation in
the event depends on issuance of visa.”
Pak boxers waiting for visa to join Int’l Boxing Tournament in Spain
