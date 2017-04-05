Pak bowlers to leave for Thailand Open Tenpin C’ship on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP): A five-member Pakistan tenpin bowling outfit

will leave for Thailand on Friday to participate in the 43rd WMA Singha Thailand Open Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017.

The championship will be staged at Blu-o Rhythm & Bowl Ratchayothin

Bangkok from April 8-18.

Secretary Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Ijaz-ur-Rehman,

who will also be leaving with the team as a player told APP on Wednesday that the best bowlers had been selected to represent the country in the Championship.

Besides Ijaz, Pakistan team is comprised of Afzal Akhtar, Ahmer Abbas,

Ali Suria and Daniyal Shah.

“The selection of the team is on purely merit. The selected players

have very good averages at the national level. I believe we have a perfect chance to get respectable finishing

in the event,” Ijaz said.

He said the federation was trying to host Pakistan’s flag at the

international event. “This is a very important event for us. We will try our best to live up to the nation’s expectations,” he added.