Pak-American bilateral trade increasing at a steady pace: Stephen P. Knode

FAISALABAD, July 20 (APP): Pak-American bilateral trade is increasing at a steady pace as American exports stood at 2.1 billion dollars during 2016 while its volume during first five months of this calendar year is 1.3 billion dollars, said Mr. Stephen P. Knode, Commercial Counselor United States of America.

He was addressing a meeting of business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here today.

He said that America was trying its best to promote bilateral trade

under its commercial diplomacy.

He said that the US commercial service department had intensified its

efforts to provide guidance and facilitation to the new investors.

He told that during last five years, we are regularly organizing

“USA-Pakistan business opportunities conference”.

Last year, this conference was held in New York while it was organized

in Islamabad in 2015. “This year we are expecting to arrange it once again in Pakistan”, he said and added that it is for the first time that many Pakistani companies had opened their offices and outlets in America and US commercial service department is fully helping them.

He told that American SME sector was also trying to invest in Pakistan

and Pakistani entrepreneurs should select one of them to launch joint ventures.

“It will not only provide them new technology and capital but also open

new avenues for the export of their products”, he added.

He told that “Invest in America Summit” was organized last month in

which many Pakistani companies participated. Similarly both countries would also exchange at least twenty trade delegations this year which would enhance understanding and better interaction between the businessmen of two countries.

Mr. Stephen said that he would also remain in touch with federal and

provincial governments and municipal institutions to facilitate the new investors.

He also assured that steps were being taken to enhance greater access to Pakistani products in the US markets. He further told that the outlets of Pizza Hut in Pakistan were also being increased for 75 to 150.

He asked Pakistani investors to exploit the investment opportunities

available in America as US commercial service department was fully prepared to facilitate them.

Earlier, a documentary on Faisalabad was also screened while at the end

FCCI shields were presented to Mr. Stephen P. Knode, Commercial Counselor of the USA, Miss. Ann L Mason Political and Economic Chief and Mr. Andrew Doehler Economic Officer of the US Consulate General, Lahore.