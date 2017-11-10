PAC sub committee directs CAA to expedite efforts for amount recoveries

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):A Sub-Committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Parliament Friday

directed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to accelerate its efforts to recover

amounts from all defaulters of CAA.

The committee also directed CAA to address audit paras of 2008-9 in light of DAC’s recommendations and report within fifteen days.

The Sub-committee met here under the chairmanship of Sardar Ashiq Gopang and attended by other members including Azam Khan Sawati, Abdul Rashid Godil, and Shahida Akther Ali.

Expressing concern over delay in recoveries from various defaulters, Sard Ashiq Gopang said it was the public

money and the department should expedite efforts to recover the amounts.

The audit revealed before the committee that there were Rs 11.4 millions of Allama Iqbal International Airport Karachi payable toward 12 lincensees. The Airport Manager had not made effort to recover the amount.

The officials of CAA informed the committee that an amount of Rs 10 million had been recovered and only about one million remaining.

The committee asked the CAA to make efforts for recovery of remaining amount.

The audit report said that Senior Manager Commercial, Jinnah International Airport Karachi had failed to recover

the outstanding dues of the authority from nine new licensees during the year 2008-9.

The committee directed for early recovery from all defaulters of the CAA.