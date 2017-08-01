Opposition assures support to PM elect on resolving country’s issues

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Opposition parties in the National

Assembly Tuesday assured their support to Prime Minister-elect Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi for resolving the country’s chronic issues and putting

it on road to progress and prosperity.

Speaking in the House after the election of new prime minister,

Pakistan Peoples Party (Parliamentarian)’s (PPPP) candidate for prime minister Syed Naveed Qamar felicitated the prime minister-elect for

winning the election and assured extending full support to him.

He thanked former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed

Ahmed Shah for reposing confidence in him for contesting the prime

minister’s election.

He also expressed thanks for Qaumi Watan Party chief Aftab Ahmed

Khan Sherpao and some members from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) members for voting for him.

Naveed Qamar said he remained a roommate of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

during their university days in the United States. He was president

while Shahid Khaqan was general secretary of the students union of

the university despite following different political ideologies, he

added.

He said despite disqualification of the sitting prime minister

last week, there was no instability in the country as institutions

were working.

He urged the prime minister-elect to work for strengthening

the parliament as power must flow from it. He should also focus on

education, health and security matters, he added.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad of Awami Muslim League, who was a joint

candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and PML-Q, also congratulated the prime minister-elect and said sincere efforts were needed to steer

the country out of crises.

“I greet Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for being elected prime minister

after following a democratic process,” he said.

He thanked Imran Khan and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for nominating

him to contest for the prime minister’s slot.

He also appreciated the measures announced by Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi to improve the country’s lot.

He said in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects,

local people’s rights should be taken care of.

Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar

congratulated the prime minister-elect and asked for taking steps to

steer the country out of crises.

He said Karachi was the country’s business hub, which needed special

attention of the federal government.

He criticized Pakistan Peoples Party government for not taking

steps to improve Karachi’s law and order. He also asked the federal government to take ownership for maintaining law and order in the city.

He said his party had supported Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

unconditionally.

Jamaat-i-Islami candidate Sahibzada Tariqullah while

congratulating Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called for across the board accountability of all who had plundered national wealth.

He also called for accountably of all National

Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) beneficiaries and 450 others

whose named were mentioned in the Panama Papers. Those who

had accumulated illegal wealth in Swiss banks, along with owners

of off-shore companies should be unearthed, he said.

He said corruption was the main hurdle in progress and

prosperity of the country.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai lamented that no prime minister

had ever completed constitutional tenure since the country’s

creation.

He urged all the political parties to work for the country’s

progress, prosperity and development. oreign minister.

Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao also congratulated Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi on his election and asked the government to focus on

resolving the people’s problems.

He said the issue of Articles 62 and 63 should be

addressed. During the passage of 18 Amendment, the issue was

discussed but the articles were not removed due to reservations of

some parties.

“We want the parliament to complete its constitutional tenure and

elections should be held on time,” he added.

FATA MNA Nisar Khan while congratulating the new prime minister

asked him to focus on the FATA’s development.

Shahzada Iftikhar Uddin congratulated the new prime minister.

and asked him to focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s development.