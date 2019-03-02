OIC reaffirms unwavering support to Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Ministerial Meeting, which concluded in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their just cause.

In a resolution adopted by the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), the OIC member states reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir remained the core dispute between Pakistan and India and its resolution was indispensable for the dream for peace in South Asia, a Foreign Office statement said.