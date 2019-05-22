ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP):The National Security Committee on Wednesday discussed geo-strategic environment with special reference to recent developments in the region and reiterated that Pakistan shall continue all its efforts towards regional peace and stability.

The forum discussed and fully supported ongoing efforts towards a sustainable and lasting resolution of country’s economic issues.

The meeting, headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Law Minister Mohammad Farogh Naseem, Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Finance Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, CJCSC General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, DG ISI Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, DG MO Maj Gen Nauman Zikria and Federal Secretaries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Law, Kashmir Affairs & GB and National Security Division..

In separate session, the forum discussed Gilgit-Baltistan reform. The Prime Minister directed that the aspirations of people of Gilgit-Baltistan especially the youth must be given preeminence during the decision making process.