No evidence of moon sighting received on Friday: Yousuf clarifies

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and

Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousuf Monday informed the National Assembly that Central Ruet-e-Halal Committee, which has representation

of all provinces and different schools of thought, did not receive any evidence of moon sighting on Friday.

Replying to a point of order raised by Sajid Nawaz, the minister said

the committee did not receive any single evidence during its meeting for sighting of the moon for Ramazan.

The committee certainly would have announced Ramazanul-Mubarik if it had received evidence, he added.

The Chairman made announcement only after consensus of all members of the committee, he added.

He said the committee has 23 members and has representation of all provinces besides different schools of thoughts. He questioned the logic to sighting moon of Ramazan and Eid only and leave other months unnoticed.

He said the issue would not be resolved with resignation of Mufti Muneeb or any other member.

The minister said Mufti Populzai had accepted the decision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Earlier, Sajid Nawaz said Ramazan moon was sighted by people in

Peshawar on Friday but the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee led by Mufti Muneeb was not accepting evidence.

He demanded to replace Mufti Muneeb with Mufti Populzai and the Prime Minister himself should announce such announcement.